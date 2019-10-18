HGV driver blows four times over legal drink-drive limit in South Normanton Picture: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A HGV driver was arrested for drink-driving in South Normanton last night (October 17). The driver was branded a 'potential killer' by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, who made the arrest at around 7.24pm. Drunken man must pay compensation after smearing excrement around police cell door The latest Derbyshire offenders to be jailed so far this month