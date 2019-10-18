HGV driver blows four times over legal drink-drive limit in South Normanton

Picture: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
A HGV driver was arrested for drink-driving in South Normanton last night (October 17).

The driver was branded a 'potential killer' by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, who made the arrest at around 7.24pm.