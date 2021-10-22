Help police identify serial Derbyshire flasher who has struck four times

All four incidents have taken place in secluded areas of Amber Valley and have seen the man expose himself to women in their 60s and 70s.

The first incident happened at the corner of the Broadway and The Green in Swanwick at around 5.30pm on 7 October.

The second incident occurred at around 2pm on 11 October at Sleetmoor Wood, off Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating four flashing offences in Derbyshire are appealing for help to identify the man involved.

The third incident took place the following day in Cray’s Hill Recreation Ground in Leasbrook at around midday.

The fourth incident took place on the Greenway, Ripley, at the Pit Top Stretch near Clumber Close at around 2.15pm on 13 October.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “All four women gave a similar description of the man being in his late 40s or 50s, around 5ft 6ins tall, balding, he did not wear any glasses or have any facial hair and was often wearing dark clothing. On two occasions the man had a black drawstring bag with him.

“A 45-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with these incidents.

“Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who recognises the description of the man – or has witnessed any similar incidents – you can get in touch using any of the below methods, including reference 21*573416.”

Facebook – send officers a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.