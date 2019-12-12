Heavy police presence at Sheffield supermarket

There was a heavy police presence in a Sheffield suburb on Thursday (December 12).

At least five police vehicles were seen entering a Lidl car park on Catley Road in Darnall around 4pm.

When contacted, South Yorkshire Police said the incident was related to a vehicle being stopped by their officers on behalf of the Derbyshire Police.

"The vehicle stopped in Lidl car park, which is why there was a police presence there.

"It's a Derbyshire Police matter so I don't have any further details," said the spokesperson.

Derbyshire Police have been contacted for more information.