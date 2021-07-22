Heartbreak as former Derbyshire police dog dies following "short and sudden" illness

Retired Derbyshire police dog Jack passed away at 11 and a half years old after he lost his battle with a “short and sudden” illness, Derbyshire Police Dog Section wrote in a post on Twitter this afternoon (Thursday, July 22).

The force described the former police dog who had served with the force for “most of his life” as a “gentle giant” that “loved everyone” and will leave a “huge gap” in their lives.

Derbyshire Police Dog Section paid tribute to Jack, writing: “It is with great sadness that retired PD Jack lost his battle with a very short and sudden illness. Jack was 11 1/2 and served with Derbyshire Police Dog Section most of his life. He was a gentle giant and loved everyone and has left a huge gap in our lives. RIP PD Jack”.

In response, Jan Russell said: “So sorry to hear this sad news . Thoughts with his handler and family, and all Jack's colleagues and friends. Thank you for your sterling service. Run free, beautiful boy, safe journey to your better place and forever RIP”.

Paul Martin tweeted: “So sad, So sorry. Thank you for your service PD Jack you will be greatly missed. Thoughts to his handler, family and friends. Never forgotten.”

While Sharon Mills posted: “I'm so very sorry to hear this really sad news. Much love to Jack's family. Heaven gains another hero”.

