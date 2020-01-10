Hear feedback on community policing problems at series of events in Derbyshire

Residents of Derbyshire are invited to an event to hear feedback on community problems that have been tackled by the police and crime commissioner (PCC).

PCC Hardyal Dhindsa has announced a series of feedback events to update the public on what he has done having listened carefully to their community problems.

The commissioner has visited every town and village in the county during his countywide tour, gathering the views of local people and gaining insight into the issues impacting on quality of life.

Now that the tour has come to an end, Mr Dhindsa has announced a series of dates where he will present the findings of his research and outline the proactive work undertaken to address them.

The meetings, which take place in all nine districts, will invite local residents and community organisations including Neighbourhood Watch, Rotary clubs and parish council representatives to meet with the PCC and his team.

He said: “Listening to local people is so important but it was always my priority to identify solutions to the problems raised and act upon them.

“One of the successes from my tour has been the strong partnerships it has encouraged with other agencies and we are now working closely with a host of organisations to jointly respond to problems that none of us can solve alone.

“These new events will update residents on the action we have taken to address the issues they have raised and how we intend to build on this work in the future. I want to reassure our communities that we will continue to act on their problems now and in the future. We have already seen many successes, and this will be fed back to our communities during these events.”

The meetings will be held on weekdays between 6.30pm and 8pm to enable those who have work commitments to attend.

The dates are as follows: Thursday, January 30 at Shirebrook Leisure Centre in Bolsover. Tuesday, February 4, at Loundsley Green Community Centre, Chesterfield. Wednesday, February 12, at the Whitworth Centre, Darley Dale. Monday, February 24, at Ilkeston Arena Church.

Everyone welcome.