Christine Coffey launched the first ever Clay Cross Health and Wellbeing Event 25 years ago – in an attempt to support local community hit by a sudden closure of The Biwater pipe manufacturing plant, which employed around 700 people in the town.

She said: “Biwater was a big asset to the Clay Cross community. A lot of people lost their jobs and the community morale was down.

"I wanted to to bring something to the community that uplifted us and gave us not an alternative, but a complimentary to orthodox medicine.”

Christine, who benefited from complementary therapies herself, decided to launch an event where residents could talk about their wellbeing and find out more about various types of therapies.

She did not expect that was an attempt to bring up morale in town, would turn into an annual celebration of local community, which would continue for a quarter of a century.

She said: “We didn’t expect that it would continue for so many years. But we had 300 people the first time we did it, waiting at the door to come through and later everybody asked if we could make this an annual even. We've continued with it since.”

As years went by, and Christine health deteriorated, and while she remained involved in organising the event, she started relying on help from local community more.

One of the people, who have helped to run a number of Clay Cross Health and Wellbeing Events was Tracy Pittuck, who passed away last year.

Christine said: “Tracy has been a big asset. She really helped to keep it afloat. She was very passionate.”

To make sure, that the Clay Cross Health and Wellbeing Event’s legacy continues, Jill Watson stepped in to help her aunty organise 24th and 25th edition.

Jill said: “I’ve been attending for at least six years, providing Reiki taster sessions for people.

"Although Christine has not being able to fully organise it herself in recent years, she has always had a big involvement in it.

"I knew how important it was to her, so I wanted to make sure that we could carry it on.”

This year’s event, which will be hosted between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, September 27, at Clay Cross Social Centre, Market Street, is set to see a charity raffle and a wide range of therapies including messages, bereavement and friendship support, reflexology and more.

There will also be a number of stalls offering various gifts and products as well as tea, coffee and cakes.

While the entry to the event is free, attendees who want to try one of the therapies will be charged a small fee.

Jill added: “In these busy and sometimes stressful times it is more important than ever that we look after our own health and wellbeing, as well as that of our loved ones.

“I think it gives people a bit of respite from all the issues that are going on in the world. They get a bit of time out where they can come and have a try different therapies at a reasonable price.

"We want enable people to take control of their own well being by giving them some information on what's available out there.”

The event is also set to help raise money for charity with all fees paid by stall holders and all funds from the raffle set to be donated to Clay Cross Community Hospital.

Speaking about the event’s 25th anniversary, Christine added: “There are lots of people that have come together over the years, who need recognition. The council has been really good, they have supported us over the years.

"This type of event doesn't happen because of one person, it can go on because everybody in the community is coming together.”

1 . Clay Cross Health and Wellbeing Event celebrates 25th birthday Last year saw 24th edition of Clay Cross Health and Wellbeing Event. Pictured are (from left to right) Sylvia Holmes, Jill Watson, Mandy Brown and Christine Coffey. Photo: Clay Cross Health and Wellbeing Event Photo Sales

2 . Clay Cross Health and Wellbeing Event celebrates 25th birthday Jill Watson (left) stepped in to help her aunty Christine Coffey (right) to organise the 24th and 25th Clay Cross Health and Wellbeing Event. Photo: Clay Cross Health and Wellbeing Event Photo Sales

3 . Clay Cross Health and Wellbeing Event celebrates 25th birthday Photo from the 21st event includes (back row from left to right) Jill Watson, Jan Muse, Carol Hollyoak, Jane Birkin, (front row from left to right) Christine Coffey and Tracy Pittuck. Photo: Clay Cross Health and Wellbeing Event Photo Sales