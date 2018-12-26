Have you seen missing Ripley man Ashley?

Officers are concerned for the safety of this missing Ripley man.

Ashley Barnsley, 20, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning (December 22) at a house in Bramley Vale.

Have you seen Ashley?

The 20-year-old was last seen wearing a pair of Adidas tracksuit bottoms and a dark blue top with a dark blue t-shirt underneath.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall with short dark brown hair. He is of medium build, has blue eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts should call 101 quoting reference number 680-241218.