Have you seen missing Keilan?

Police are becoming concerned for the safety of a missing 15-year old Derbyshire boy

iave you seen 15-year-old Keilan Ward.

Police are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Stapleford area on Friday (October 25 ).

Keilan is described as slim build, 6ft tall, has short ginger hair.

He was was last seen wearing a black coat, black bottoms, black Nike trainers and a blue Nike or Adidas rucksack.

If you have seen Keilan or know where he might be call 101, quoting incident number 007 of 25 October 2019.