Have you seen missing Chesterfield man Luke?

Have you seen this missing 26-year-old man from Chesterfield?

Police are concerned for the safety of Luke Clayton after he went missing from the Boythorpe area just after midnight on Christmas Day (Tuesday, December 25).

Have you seen Luke? Photo: Derbyshire Police.

Luke has medum length ginger hair and a medium length ginger beard.

He is slim, 5ft9ins tall and was last seen wearing a pair of brown leather walking boots, grey jeans, a black hooded top, a green camouflage jacket and a green deerstalker style hat with a fur lining that has pictures of phesants.

If you have any information call police on 101, quoting reference number 307-251218.