Have you seen missing Chesterfield man Andrew?

Derbyshire Police have issued an appeal after a man went missing from his Chesterfield home.

Andrew Firmin, 56, was last seen at his home in Sheffield Road at about 9.45am on Tuesday, April 9.

Andrew Firmin

He is described as being white, 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build. He has short grey hair, a grey beard and green-grey eyes.

He was wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

Andrew has links to the Sheffield area.

If you have seen Andrew, or have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the police on 101 with reference number 803 of April 10.

