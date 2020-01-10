Half a million pounds worth of cannabis found in Derbyshire house in shocking discovery

Derbyshire Police was shocked to discover a massive cannabis farm worth almost half a million pounds at a Derbyshire house after attending a disturbance in the street outside the property.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning (January 7), the police said they were called to reports that a group of men were fighting in Mansfield Road, Alfreton.

They then arrested three men, while two others fled the scene.

In the search for the two men, officers were directed by members of the public to a house in their effort to locate the men.

But rather than the two outstanding suspects, the officers instead discovered a large scale cannabis grow over three floors of the house.

The estimated value of the plants - of which there were more than 600 - was in excess of £450,000.

The three men, who were arrested on suspicion of public order offences, were found to be Albanian nationals in the country illegally and were passed on to officers from Immigration Enforcement for deportation to Albania.

Detective Inspector Claudia Musson thanked the public who assisted the officers that evening and helped ensure that the three men were apprehended.

"The information regarding the house also led officers to find substantial amount of cannabis that would have seen whoever was growing the drugs profit to the tune of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

"Anyone who suspects that a grow of this nature is taking place in their local community, or drug dealing of any kind, should pass on their concerns to the force or Crimestoppers."