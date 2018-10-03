Gun shots fired at house in Langwith

Police are investigating after gun shots were fired at a house in Langwith on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Bassett Hill in Upper Langwith just before 10pm after reports gun shots were fired at a property.

The incident occurred just before 10pm last night (Tuesday).

No-one was injured.

A Landrover was found burnt out a short while later on Station Road which is thought to be linked to this incident.

Detective Inspector Claudia Musson said: "We believe that this was a targeted attack and we would like to speak to anyone who has any information that would assist us with our enquiries.

"If you saw a Landrover in the Langwith area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm please contact us using the methods below."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting incident number 1504 of October 2, by calling 101, or completing the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.