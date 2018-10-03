Gun shots fired at Derbyshire property - what we know so far

An investigation is underway after gun shots were fired at a Derbyshire property.

Here is what we know so far.

Police incident at Langwith

• Police were called to Bassett Hill in Upper Langwith just before 10pm last night (Tuesday, October 2)

• It was reported that gun shots were fired at the property

• No-one was injured

• A Landrover, thought to be linked to the incident, was found burnt out a short time later on Station Road

• Police believe it was a targeted attack

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1504 of October 2.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.