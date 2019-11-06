GRAPHIC IMAGES WARNING: Council releases pictures of disgusting squalor at former dog breeder’s puppy farm

Council officers who brought a former dog breeder to justice after she mistreated the animals in her care have released horrific pictures of the squalor they were forced to live in.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 5 how former dog breeder Sansha Lamb, 39, of Draycott Place, Dronfield, admitted 12 offences and her father Peter Lamb, 70, of Ashford Road, Dronfield Woodhouse, admitted 11 offences relating to the dogs at Unstone House, on Whittington Lane, Unstone.

Dogs at Unstone House were being fed and watered in kennels covered in dog excrement and urine.

Deborah Cartwright, prosecuting, said the puppy farm was raided by NE Derbyshire District Council and RSPCA officers and a vet on January 9 after complaints from members of the public.

Horrified District Judge Jonathan Taaffe criticised Sansha and her father for mistreating the emaciated, disease-ridden dogs found at the puppy farm.

He said: “The fact is that what was revealed on January 9 when the council, a vet and others went into the premises of Unstone House was frankly a horror story.”

Ms Cartwright added officers found kennel floors and walls covered in excrement and dogs were found covered in faeces.

Council and RSPCA officers discovered excrement on the walls and floors of kennels at a dog-breeding enterprise at Unstone House.

Investigators found a whelping box in the house, where Sansha Lamb had lived, with a pug bitch and two puppies and their pen was covered in faeces and there was no food or water, according to Ms Cartwright.

Ms Cartwright said officers also found a decomposing dead pug-type bitch in a dog basket.

Officers discovered 25 mistreated dogs including the deceased pug and many were emaciated, according to Ms Cartwright, covered in faeces and urine, riddled with lice, skin lesions, infections and parasites.

Sansha Lamb and Peter Lamb, who have no previous convictions, both pleaded guilty to nine counts of failing to ensure the welfare needs of dogs and to a further two counts each of causing unnecessary suffering between January 2 and January 9.

Kennel floors at Unstone House were very badly-stained with dog excrement.

Sansha Lamb also pleaded guilty to breeding dogs without a licence between July, 2018, and January, 2019.

David Gittins, defending, mother-of-seven Sansha Lamb has been a licensed dog breeder without previous problems but she had suffered from the breakdown of a difficult relationship and had started using cocaine.

He added while she had recently been pregnant she had struggled with her mental health and had asked others to help.

Martin Pizzey, defending, said Peter Lamb had no commercial interest and became involved to help his daughter.

Raised dog resting areas were also covered with excrement at Unstone House.

Sansha Lamb was sentenced to 16 weeks of custody suspended for two years with a 16 week curfew.

She must pay £1,000 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

District Judge Taaffe explained Sansha Lamb had been spared from prison because of concerns for her children.

Peter Lamb was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a 12 week curfew with a rehabilitation requirement.

He must pay £1,000 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Sansha Lamb was banned from keeping animals for life and Peter Lamb was banned from keeping dogs for five years.

Investigators were left gagging and retching after discovering appalling conditons at Unstone House with excrement and urine covered kennels.

The council was supported in bringing the prosecution after Central Government introduced tighter regulations and greater powers for local authorities to clamp down on illegal and badly-run puppy farms.