Gang leader who processed £35 million worth of drugs and kept Uzi submachine gun at Derbyshire home is jailed

A gang leader has been jailed after being caught processing almost a ton of drugs worth £35 million from a quiet suburban home in Derbyshire.

Ivan Graham, 35, hid bags of heroin and cocaine in the oven and kept a loaded Uzi submachine gun in his bedroom.

Ivan Graham

Shocking pictures also show cannabis and cash crammed into drawers at his two-bedroom home in Wakami Crescent, Derby.

On Wednesday, Graham, who gave his address as being in Rugby, Warks., admitted seven charges including possession with intent to supply drugs.

Jailing him for 24 years, Judge Robert Egbuna said Graham was “deeply rooted in the underworld,” telling him: “Drugs are a way of life for you.”

The court heard police raided his home and discovered 996kg of packaged Class A drugs had gone through the property in less than two years.

A loaded Uzi submachine gun was found at the property

Incredibly, between July 2016 and May this year, detectives revealed around £35 million worth of drugs would have gone through the semi-detached property.

The drugs arrived at the house in raw form and, after being cut and repackaged, were then supplied to other dealers for sale.

Following his arrest earlier this year on May 18 - an estimated £500,000 in cash was found at the address along with multiple kilos of heroin, cocaine and cannabis with a street value of up to £1.3 million.

Also found at the property were a number of firearms, including a loaded Uzi sub-machine gun, and ammunition for the weapons.

Police also found multiple kilos of heroin and cocaine

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Gibson, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “The sentencing shows the serious nature of the criminality that Ivan Graham was undertaking.

“Over the course of two years he was involved in a distribution network that pushed tens of millions of pounds of drugs into towns and cities across the Midlands.

“The level of activity in the property is, quite frankly, staggering.

“In shutting this operation down we have cut off a major supplier of drugs who has, and would have continued, to cause untold misery to thousands of families across Derbyshire and the wider region.

An estimated 500,000 in cash was found at his address

“On top of large quantity of drugs, a number of firearms were found at the address including an Uzi sub-machine gun.

“The people of Derby are safer now that this weapon, along with others found at the address, is off the streets.

“My team and I are dedicated to making sure criminals like Graham can never sleep soundly.

“They should be looking over their shoulder at all times because we will catch up with them - and when we do we will bring the full force of the law to bear on them.

“I would also like to make a direct appeal to communities the length and breadth of the county. This offence took place in a quiet residential street.

“Graham ran his operation right alongside people going about their law abiding business.”