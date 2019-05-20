Further appeal to trace missing Chesterfield man

Derbyshire Police are appealing for further information about a Chesterfield man who was last seen yesterday.

Peter Horoch, 64, from Grassmoor, was reported missing on Friday, May 17.

Peter

Officers located and spoke to him yesterday, but he has failed to make contact with family as agreed and has now been reported missing again.

A police spokesman said: "We continue to be concerned for his welfare and want to hear from anyone who might have seen him or has information on his current whereabouts.

"He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He has thinning grey hair and was clean shaven when last seen. He was wearing blue jeans and a cream hooded cardigan.

"Anyone who has seen Peter, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact us on 101 with reference number 133 of May 20."