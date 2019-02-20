Fugitive rapist is also a killer

A fugitive rapist who absconded from Sheffield Crown Court is a convicted killer, it has been revealed.

Ramon Tomlinson, also known as Ramion, absconded from court on Thursday, December 6, 2018 on the day he was found guilty of rape and sentenced to nine years behind bars.

Ramon Tomlinson

The 32-year-old fled from Sheffield Crown Court while jurors were taking a lunch break during his trial.

Members of the public warned not to approach convicted rapist who is on the loose

He was not in police custody while he was on trial for the rape offence and was sentenced in his absence after he vanished during proceedings.

On Monday – two months after he absconded – South Yorkshire Police disclosed details of his disappearance for the first time and urged members of the public to dial 999 if he is spotted.

The force has been criticised over the delay in releasing details of Tomlinson’s escape.

It has now emerged that in 2004 the fugitive was sentenced to four years in a young offenders institute after pleading guilty to manslaughter following an incident in West Yorkshire.

The manslaughter conviction was referred to in 2011, when Tomlinson was one of two thugs jailed over an attack outside a Sheffield nightclub which left a man with life threatening injuries.

Tomlinson, who was 24 at the time, was locked up for six years over the ‘unprovoked’ and ‘spur of the moment’ attack outside Nocturnal in Charter Square.

His victim, who was 43, was punched him in the face by Tomlinson’s accomplice and fell back and cracked his head.

While he was on the ground, Tomlinson then jumped on or kicked the victim in the head during the attack in August 2010.

Tomlinson is around 5ft 3ins tall and has black hair.

He has connections to the Manor, Stradbroke and Wybourn areas of Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation to locate Tomlinson’s whereabouts was immediately launched. His details were recorded on national and international systems and officers have been actively seeking out further information and intelligence to trace him.”