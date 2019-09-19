Fresh appeal for information into Nottinghamshire sexual assault - police want to trace this man in connection with incident

A detective investigating a serious sexual assault in Nottinghamshire has issued a fresh appeal for information on BBC One’s Crimewatch Roadshow Live.

Detective Inspector Kylie Westlake appeared on the programme on Wednesday urging witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened in North Sherwood Street, Nottingham at about 2.45am on April 4.

A man approached a young woman and physically assaulted her before committing a sexual assault.

DI Westlake said: "We’re continuing to work hard on this case and investigating lines of enquiry but the offender is yet to be traced.

"We’ve had no similar reports matching the descriptions given since this incident happened.

Call police on 101 if you recognise this man.

"The victim was with a male friend and they were waiting to get into a house. At one point she briefly went off on her own to a small parking lot which was where she was sexually assaulted.

"The victim suffered some bad injuries during this attack. Thankfully those injuries have now healed but this attack has had a very substantial effect on her and she is still dealing with the impact.

"These types of incident are rare, but I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to apprehend the person responsible.

"Our enquiries are ongoing which have included carrying out house-to-house enquiries, checking CCTV opportunities, handing out appeal posters and visiting businesses in the local area as part of our investigations."

DI Westlake added: "I believe that someone will know who our suspect is and I'd ask them to search their conscience and get in touch with us so we can get justice for the victim involved in this incident.

"We believe the man pictured in our appeal poster may have information that can help our investigation.

"He was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit top with a black top underneath which has white writing on it, black trousers, light-coloured trainers and a black baseball cap.

"If this is you or you know who he is then we’d urge you to please come forward.

"Similarly, anyone with any other relevant information, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact us immediately. Even the smallest amount of information could be vital to our investigation."

Anyone with any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 58 of April 4, 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you missed Wednesday's BBC Crimewatch Roadshow programme featuring our appeal you can still watch the clip.