Four sentenced for their part in fight before Chesterfield vs Lincoln game last year

Four people have been sentenced for their part in a fight before Chesterfield FC's game against Lincoln City last year.

Police were called to reports of a brawl involving around 20 people at around 1.45pm on Saturday October 17. The incident occurred outside a pub on Saltergate in Lincoln City Centre.

A number of arrests were made with Lincolnshire Police and Derbyshire Constabulary then launching a joint investigation.

Last month, Jack Soper, of Bookerhill Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was jailed for nine months after pleading guilty to affray.

The 20-year-old threw a glass and armed himself with a bottle during the disorder and was also issued with a six year football banning order and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £140.

In addition, Louis McAndrew of Windermere Road, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to affray and received a suspended sentence of six months.

The 19-year-old was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and to pay costs totaling £540.

He is also now the subject of a three year football banning order; handed out at an earlier hearing before magistrates.

Connah Evans of Lincoln Way in North Wingfield pleaded guilty to criminal damage and affray and also received a six month suspended sentence.

The 18-year-old was also banned from football for three years, ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay costs totaling £455.

A 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a flare. North Derbyshire Juvenile Court handed him a nine month referral order and ordered him to pay costs totaling £105. He was issued with a Football Banning Order for four years.

PC Dave Wright of the Derbyshire Football Unit said: “Although the vast majority of football fans behave responsibly, there is unfortunately a small minority who still seek to cause disorder and disruption.

“This investigation and the sentences handed to each of these individuals shows it will not be tolerated.

“Those involved in this incident ha complete disregard for nearby members of the public.

“There were numerous people present inside and outside the location during this incident, including pub staff, one of whom suffered minor injuries during this incident, elderly people and children.

“We will continue to work closely with football clubs and other police forces to identify anyone involved and bring them to justice.”

Individuals with football banning orders are required to handover their passport while England are playing abroad.