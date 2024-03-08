Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four offenders were charged in Chesterfield yesterday (March 7) following a number of crimes and misconducts.

Keelan Cooper, of no fixed abode, has been remanded for breach of his court bail conditions. Michael Smith, of no fixed abode, has been charged and remanded with theft from One Beyond.

Christopher Bullock of no fixed abode has been recalled to prison and a woman was arrested in the Chesterfield Library for being drunk and disorderly.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield SNT said: “On World Book Day four offenders have been brought to book. After being read their rights, they were taken into custody.