Four cars damaged on same night in Grangewood

Police are appealing for information after the tyres of four cars were damaged on the same night in Grangewood

The incidents all happened overnight between Monday, December 17 and Tuesday, December 18. Three vehicles were parked in the bus turning circle on Harehill Road, and another vehicle was parked on Chepstow Gardens.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18*614499 and the name of the officer in the case, PCSO Zoe Blount. by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.