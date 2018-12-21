Four arrests for drugs and drink driving in Peak District swoops

Four people have been arrested during an operation to target crime in the Derbyshire Dales and Hope Valley areas by police and community volunteers.

Officers from the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team, Roads Policing Unit, Special Constables and a group of proactive Neighbourhood Watch volunteers teamed up during the operation which took place over four nights in November and December.

Three people were arrested for drug offences, and one person was arrested for drink driving. Several vehicles were seized after they were being driven without insurance.

Sgt. James Shirley of the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “This operation has seen some great proactive policing, and partnership working alongside community volunteers, where a number of people have been arrested, vehicles stopped as well as gathering valuable intelligence.

“We also hope to have sent out a clear message that we will take positive action against those who commit crime in our rural communities and similar operations will be planned for the future.”