Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit arrested four people after a car failed to stop after a theft.

Derbyshire roads Policing unit tweeted on Saturday at 7.39pm:

"Chesterfield. Clio previously failed to stop after a theft. Not given that opportunity this time, boxed in with @DerbyshireARU. All four occupants arrested for theft with the driver also testing positive for cocaine. Stolen goods with security tags still on. Car #Seized #Crime"