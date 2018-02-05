Four arrested and suspected mamba seized during raid in Grangewood

Four people have been arrested for drug offences following a raid at a property in Grangewood, Chesterfield.

Officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood policing teams and Operational Support Team carried out the warrant on Birchwood Crescent on Thursday, February 1.

They seized a quantity of suspected synthetic cannabinoids, often referred to as mamba, along with cash and drug related items.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, and two men aged 51 and 21, and a 50-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs.

All four people, who are from the Chesterfield area, have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant Darran Clarke said: “We are continuing to work hard across the Chesterfield area to target drug misuse, anti-social behaviour and crime.

“Whenever we receive information about possible illegal drug activity we will always look to develop that information and investigate further if appropriate. I would like to thank the local community for their continued support and would encourage anyone with information about drug misuse to contact us.”

If you have information about drug use in your community call Derbyshire police on 101 or online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online through the Crimestoppers website, www.crimestoppers-uk.org.