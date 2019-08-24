Former homeless man is fined after he was caught with the zombie drug mamba

A former homeless man has been fined after he was caught by police with the zombie drug mamba.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 21 how Craig Shaun Anthony Ball, 38, of Piper Avenue, Clay Cross, was caught with 10.09 grammes of the class B drug MMB-Fubinaca which is commonly known as mamba.

The former Chesterfield magistrates' court, on West Bars.

Prosecuting solicitor Katie Hamill said police had been at the old court house building, on West Bars, in Chesterfield, which she added is frequented by drug-users and homeless people.

She said that one of the officers was talking to a group including the defendant who was living in a tent.

Mrs Hamill said: “He was speaking to a group of individuals including the defendant who was living in a tent and he became defensive and told the officer to mind his own business.”

But the court heard that the police spotted Ball had a small bag in his hand and they seized 10.09 grammes of a suspected drug which was later tested and confirmed to be mamba.

The current Chesterfield magistrates' court, at Tapton Lane.

Ball told police the drug was for his own use and he pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug after the incident in October, 2018.

MMB-Fubinaca, or mamba, has been dubbed the zombie drug after many of those who use the substance have been found collapsed in the street.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Ball who has previous convictions has not had to come before the court for a long time.

He added that this offence was brought at a time when he was homeless and he was living in a tent but he has since found stable accommodation and has secured benefits and he has not troubled the courts for along time.

Magistrates fined Ball £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.