Former furniture maker who worked for Ed Sheeran joins Chesterfield police team

Five new Police Community Support Officers have joined the beat teams in Chesterfield and Staveley.

All five PCSOs have been getting to know their local communities, having completed their training earlier this year.

Working from Staveley Police Station, and covering Staveley, Middlecroft and Poolsbrook, Hollingwood, Inkersall and Duckmanton, Brimington, Whittington and Barrow Hill are PCSOs Arizona Arme and Chris Follon.

PCSOs Melissa Shaw and Levi Tabbron are part of the Hasland and St Leonards, Holmebrook and Rother and Walton and West Safer Neighbourhood policing teams.

Their areas include Hasland, Birdholme, Grangewood, Boythorpe, Brampton, Walton and Ashgate.

Finally, PCSO Charlotte Spinks, not pictured, joins the Newbold and Brockwell Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Before starting their career in community policing, some of their jobs included working in retail, in a pub, with young people and even as a bespoke furniture maker who had previously worked for Ed Sheeran.

Their role is to help maintain and strengthen close relationships with councils, neighbourhood groups, schools and businesses around the county and supporting PCSOs to address any community concerns in a timely way. In addition, they will be seeking to increase links with local charities and other organisations that support vulnerable people.

PCSO Supervisor Adcock said: “We are pleased to welcome five new PCSOs to our Safer Neighbourhood policing teams throughout the Chesterfield and Staveley areas.

“I’m sure Ari, Chris, Melissa, Levi and Charlotte will be a valuable asset to community policing, working alongside their colleagues to be a visible presence in the area and to target any concerns around lower level crime and anti-social behaviour.”