Former Chesterfield manager Dean Saunders wins appeal against jail sentence

Former Chesterfield manager Dean Saunders has won his appeal against a jail sentence for failing to take a breath test after being stopped on suspicion of drink driving.

The 55-year-old ex-Liverpool, Aston Villa and Derby County striker was jailed for 10 weeks at Chester Magistrates' Court on August 28 after admitting failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath specimen.

Police stopped Saunders on suspicion of drink-driving in Boughton, Chester, on May 10.

His car was seen driving at speed and failing to give way at a roundabout, Chester magistrates heard at a previous hearing.

The former Welsh international spent just one day in custody and was given bail after his lawyers launched an appeal against his jail term

Today (Friday), Judge Steven Everett quashed Saunders' immediate jail sentence and instead suspended the 10-week prison sentence for 18 months.

He was also ordered to do 200 hours' unpaid work in the community, while his 30-month road ban remains.

Saunders replaced Paul Cook as Chesterfield boss in May 2015 but was sacked in November that year after four defeats in a row including a 4-0 home loss to Swindon Town.

The Spireites had made the play-offs under Cook the previous season, before he left to take over at Portsmouth.

Saunders has not been in management since and has been a football TV pundit and presenter on radio station talkSPORT.