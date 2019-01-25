Former Chesterfield man jailed after violent and unprovoked attack on 18-year-olds

A former Chesterfield man has been jailed after a violent and unprovoked attack on a group of 18-year-old men.

Andrew Haken, 32, was jailed for 12 years on Tuesday January 15 after being found guilty of section 18 wounding and affray following a trial.

Andrew Haken

Sheffield Crown Court heard Haken had approached a group of 18-year-old men in the Division Street area of Sheffield at around 10.30pm on Monday June 18, 2018.

He assaulted one of the 18-year-olds, punching him in the face. When others tried to intervene, Haken bit one of them, removing a large chunk of his ear.

Detective Constable Amy Taylor, the investigating officer, said: “This group of young men were out enjoying their evening, following the England match, when it was utterly destroyed by Haken’s violent and unprovoked attack.

“The victims and Haken weren’t known to one another and he has never accepted responsibility for his crime, or provided an explanation as to why he behaved in this aggressive manner towards complete strangers.

“After the attack, he fled to Kent in an attempt to evade arrest. Following a media appeal for information, Haken was identified and arrested in July 2018.

“I am pleased that he has received a lengthy custodial sentence, though this will never really undo the damage caused to the men he attacked that night. One of them has had to undergo extensive reconstructive surgery for the injuries to his ear.

“I hope both the victims and the wider community are reassured by the sentence handed out and the swift work by investigating officers to apprehend this dangerous individual and place him before the courts.”