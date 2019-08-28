Former Chesterfield boss Dean Saunders released from prison just one day after being jailed for 10 weeks for refusing to provide roadside breath test

Former Chesterfield manager Dean Saunders has been released from prison just one day after being jailed for 10 weeks for refusing to provide a roadside breath test.

Saunders, who managed the Spireites between May 2015 and November 2015, admitted the charges after initially denying them.

The Welshman was sentenced at Chester Magistrates' Court yesterday morning after pleading guilty by letter the day on Tuesday.

But he has today been released from prison after being granted unconditional bail pending an appeal against his sentence, which will be heard at Chester Crown Court on October 4.

As well as being jailed for 10 weeks he was also banned from driving for 30 months.

Police stopped the 55-year-old on suspicion of drink-driving in Boughton, Chester, on May 10.

His car was seen driving at speed and failing to give way at a roundabout, Chester Magistrates' Court heard.

Saunders replaced Paul Cook as Chesterfield boss in May 2015 but was sacked in November that year after four defeats in a row including a 4-0 home loss to Swindon Town.

The Spireites had made the play-offs under Cook the previous season, before he left to take over at Portsmouth.

Saunders has not been in management since and has been a football TV pundit and presenter on TalkSport.