Football fans receive banning orders after disorder at Chesterfield v Wrexham game

Three football fans have been given banning orders after disorder following Chesterfield FC's game against Wrexham at the Proact last year.

The disorder took place on Sheffield Road following the game on Saturday October 27.

The three men all appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court on May 7

Fans dispersed onto the road, causing traffic to come to a standstill. As officers attempted to keep the road open, they were assaulted.

In addition, several cars were damaged and members of the public were confronted until police regained control of the situation.

Daryl Davies, 28, of Newtown, Gresford, Wrexham; Dean Jones, 32, of Pen Y Llyn, Gwersyllt, Wrexham, and Shaun Jones, 27, appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court yesterday (Tuesday) charged with section 5 public order offences. All three pleaded guilty.

Davies and Jones received football banning orders for three years with full Wrexham additional conditions. Jones received a football banning order for three years.

All of them also received fines and were ordered to pay costs.

PC Allan Guy, from Derbyshire police’s Football Unit, thanked the public for their help in identifying the men.

He said: “Following a media appeal, and working with our colleagues from North Wales Police, we have successfully brought charges against these three men.

"Officers from our Football Unit work hard throughout the year to ensure that those attending fixtures across Derbyshire enjoy their day and stay safe.

"Anyone whose actions or behaviour spoil the match day experience for other supporters, or have an impact on local residents will be dealt with robustly.”