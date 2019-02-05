Five teenagers and a man arrested after Pleasley ‘burglary’

Five teenagers and a man were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft after police swooped on a vehicle in Pleasley.

Officers in an unmarked police car spotted a vehicle on Chesterfield Road North which had been reported as stolen during a burglary in Kirkby yesterday afternoon (Monday, February 4).

The officers followed the vehicle and updated colleagues before they boxed the car in.

The six occupants, three boys aged 17, 17 and 16, two girls aged 17 and 14, and a 20-year-old man were arrested at the scene.

One of the 17-year-old boys was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

All six people detained remain in police custody.

