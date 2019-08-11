Five burglaries in one night in the High Peak.

Police are appealing for information and after five burglaries during the same evening in parts of the High Peak

Two homes, a garage, a shed and a pub were targeted sometime between Saturday and Sunday July 20-21

Hockerley New Road Whaley Bridge

A mobile was phone was stolen from a handbag at a property on Marsh Lane, at New Mills. It was discovered by the homeowner after he was disturbed by a noise outside his home at 7.40am on Sunday July 21.

At around 1.20am on Sunday July 21 a man was woken up by a dog barking, and disturbed someone on his way in to the kitchen of his home on Hockerley New Road in Whaley Bridge. Nothing was stolen.

The garage of a property on Miller’s Vale in New Mills was broken in to sometime between July 20-21. A black Cannondale mountain bike was stolen.

Also during the same night, a shed in the garden of a property on Park Terrace at Glossop was targeted.

Police also had reports of a man seen running away from the Old Bulls Head pub, on New Road, at Buxworth at around 3.40am. A laptop and a set of car keys had been taken.

Polic emphasise that none of the incidents took place during the recent evacuations related to the risk of the Toddbrook Reservoir breaching.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries, and would like to speak to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, or have any information about the incidents.

Anyone with information quote the reference number 19*381126 and name of the officer in the case, DC Tim Brown, in any correspondence.