William Eade, 18, of 56 Enfield Road, Newbold, appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates Court today (Monday, January 9) after being charged last year in relation to the death of Lucy Knowles.

Shairoz Ahmed, prosecuting, said that Eade was charged with causing death by careless driving after Lucy, who was 17 at the time of the incident, passed away on April 5 2022.

The court heard that, at around 10.45am on April 2 2022, Eade was driving his Skoda Fabia along Harewood Road, Holymoorside – with Lucy sat in the seat directly behind him.

Lucy sadly passed away in April last year.

Eade was said to have been travelling downhill when he failed to negotiate a nearside bend, losing control of the vehicle and colliding with a tree. The court heard that the vehicle continued for another 90 metres, hit another tree, deflected back onto the road again and then crashed into a third tree along the route.

Lucy sustained a serious head injury in the collision and was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where she passed away on April 5 2022.

