Firefighters were called to a motorbike fire in Chesterfield.

A crew from Chesterfield arrived at Park Road after receiving a call at around 7.30pm last night (Monday, September 30).

They used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said the police had been informed.

