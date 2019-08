Firefighters from Mansfield, Blidworth and Edwinstowe attended a blazing derelict building.

The fire was reported about 1.50am, on Saturday, August 24, at Jubilee Way North, Mansfield.

A Nottinghamshire fire service spokesman said crews armed with a hose reel jet, breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera extinguished the blaze at the rear of the single-storey building.