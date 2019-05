Firefighters attended a crash in Dronfield.

It happened at around 4.30am this morning (Thursday, May 30) on Holmesfield Road in Dronfield Woodhouse.

The collision involved one vehicle, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service say.

“The vehicle was made safe and the incident was left with Derbyshire Police,” said a spokesman.

The condition of the persons involved in the crash is not yet known.

