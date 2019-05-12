Firefighters attend false alarm in Killamarsh after neighbours smell burning

Derbyshire firefighters have attended a false alarm call in Killamarsh after reports of burning near a property.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at about 1am today (May 12) to reports of a burning smell at a property on Station Road.

However, when they attended the scene, thermal imaging cameras detected that the smell was coming from a controlled fire at a nearby property.

Firefighters fitted smoke alarms at the property that called for the initial emergency, and nobody was hurt in the blaze.

A fire service spokesman said: "Staveley Fire attended a report of a smell of burning at a domestic property on Station Road, Killamarsh, at 1am this morning.

"Firefighters conducted a full search with a thermal imaging camera and confirmed this was a false alarm caused by a neighbour's controlled burning.

"Firefighters also fitted smoke alarms within the property and nobody was hurt."