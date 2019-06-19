Firefighters and police attend Bolsover collision

Firefighters and police in Bolsover have attended a road traffic collision involving a car and a van.

Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene at Huntingdon Avenue, Bolsover, today (June 19) after a blue Ford car and a van collided.

The crash.

Firefighters administered first aid on the drivers and made the vehicle safe, while members of the public also assisted with casualties.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "Its nice to be able to report that members of the public were on hand to help with casualties on this occasion.

"Thanks go to help from our colleagues at Bolsover fire station who made the vehicle safe and also administered first aid. Team work makes the dream work."

A fire service spokesman said: "Bolsover fire and Staveley fire were called to a road traffic collision involving one car and one van.

"All persons were out of the vehicles prior to fire service arrival. Crews made vehicles and scene safe."