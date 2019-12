Firefighters investigating a flat fire which took place in Staveley.

Fire crews from Staveley and Bolsover were called to Darley Close this morning, Saturday, December 21 at 8.37am where people were inside at the time.

A fire has broken out at Darley Close

A spokesperson from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a flat fire in Darley Close, Staveley.

“Four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were used. All persons are accounted for. A fire investigation is taking place.”