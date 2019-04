Firefighters who tackled a fire in a woodland in Dronfield say they believe it was started deliberately.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to the fire on Moonpenny Park at 7.40pm yesterday.

A grass fire.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "This was a fire in a densely wooded area; firefighters used one main line to extinguish the fire.

"Reported to Derbyshire Police as believed deliberate ignition."