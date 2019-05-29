Find out the latest results from Chesterfield magistrates’ court

Latest court results.

The following people have recently appeared at Chesterfield magistrates’ court.

Assault

Sharnie Louise Bird, 25, of Albert Street, South Normanton. Indicated plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. Fined £207, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Alan Sherwood, 50, of Ash Crescent, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman. Community order made including Alcohol Treatment Requirement, Building Better Relationships programme and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £100 and ordered to pay victim surcharge of £85 and £315 costs.

Fiona Alvey, 41, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Grangewood, Chesterfield. Community order made, including Rehabilitation Requirement. Ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Criminal Damage

James Michael Sheppard, 27, of Victoria Park Road, Fairfield, Buxton. Pleaded guilty to damaging a windscreen on a police vehicle belonging to Derbyshire Constabulary. Community order made. Ordered to pay £200 compensation and a victim surcharge of £85 and £85 costs.

Other

Kieran Thomas Cartawick, 30, of Rotherham Road, Clowne. Admitted breaching a community order made by Northern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court. Fined £40.

Reece Tyrone Packard, 53, of Northern Road, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Peter Stuart Casimir, 38, of Darley Close, Staveley. Admitted to failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Northern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Stephen Robert Owen, 50, of Church Walk, New Whttington, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with requirements of a community order made by Northern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Connor Philip Golds, 21, of The Crescent, Brimington, Chesterfield. Admitted to failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Northern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court. Ordered to pay £60 costs.

Motoring

Ashley Darren Wood, 29, of Queen Street, Pinxton. Pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle with a level of amphetamine in his blood reading 431. Community order made including Thinking Skills programme for 19 sessions. Ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge and costs of £85. Disqualified from driving for three years.

Martin Carl Annetts, 29, of Trinity Close, Newbold. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having driven a motor vehicle. Community order made including Alcohol Treatment Requirement. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge and costs of £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Jack Robert Durham, 78, of School Croft, Riddings. Pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, namely having 133 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80. Fined £162, ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and costs of £300. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Peter Thompson, 54, of Peveril Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, namely having 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliliteres of breath. The legal limit is 35. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Aaron David Somers, 30, of King Street, Hodthorpe. Pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, namely having 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Stephen Blackwell, 41, of Carson Croft, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, namely having 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. Fined £350, ordered to pay £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Shaun Anthony Pavey, 58, of Enfield Road, Newbold. Chesterfield. Proved via Single Justice Procedure to have driven a motor vehicle on A61 Derby Road, Chesterfield, at speeding exceeding 30mph, namely 40mph. Fined £440, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Hayley Perkins, 40, of Welbeck Street, Whitwell. Proved via Single Justice Procedure to have driven a motor vehicle on Oxcroft Way when there was not a policy of insurance in place. Ordered to pay £66 victim surcharge and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Matthew David Roberts, 28, of Almond Avenue, Ripley. Proved via Single Justice Procedure to have driven a motor vehicle on Almond Avenue when there was not a policy of insurance in place. Fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Dawn Fletcher, 33, of Central Drive, Wingerworth. Pleaded guilty via Single Justice Procedure to driving a motor vehicle at Temple Normanton on the A617 at a speed exceeding 70 miles, namely 89mph. Fined £146, ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Lewis Guymer, 27, of Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield. Proved via Single Justice Procedure to have driven a motor vehicle on the B6051 Sheffield Road without a policy of insurance. Fined £660, ordered to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Oran Pickering, 31, of Dale Road, Dove Holes, Buxton. Proved via Single Justice Procedure to have driven a motor vehicle on Ashwood Dale while not wearing a seat belt. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Adekunle Aladenika, 53, of Model Village, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, namely having 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. Fined £120, ordered to pay£30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.