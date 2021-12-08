Fifth arrest made in connection with alleged murder of young man in Derbyshire

A fifth man has been arrested over the murder of Peshang Sleman in Somercotes

Peshang Sleman, 22, was discovered near the Co-op in Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, at around 1.40am on Thursday, November 25.

Mr Sleman, of Nottingham Road, Somercotes, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham but was pronounced dead by doctors.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of his murder and remains in custody.

Flowers at the scene at Somercotes Hill - Somercotes.

The four charged suspects have been previously named as:

Mohammed Rasulii, 32, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, charged with murder, threatening another with an offensive weapon (baseball bat);

Herish Zandi, 29, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, charged with murder, possessing an offensive weapon;

Sam Mohazeri, 24, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey, charged with murder, having bladed article in public place;

Danyaal Panahi, 21, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham, charged with murder.

They are next due to appear at Derby Crown Court in February.