Female pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Clowne - what we know so far

A road in Clowne has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
This is what we know so far:
Clowne road closed after pedestrian hit by car on zebra crossing
* The incident occurred on Mill Green Way this morning at around 10.40am
* It happened on a zebra crossing near Tesco
* The collision involved a Land Rover and a woman
* A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries
* Mill Green Way and part of Mill Street is still closed
* People are being asked to avoid the area