Female pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Clowne - what we know so far

A road in Clowne has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

This is what we know so far:

Clowne road closed after pedestrian hit by car on zebra crossing

* The incident occurred on Mill Green Way this morning at around 10.40am

* It happened on a zebra crossing near Tesco

* The collision involved a Land Rover and a woman

* A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries

* Mill Green Way and part of Mill Street is still closed

* People are being asked to avoid the area