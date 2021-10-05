Family of Derbyshire grandfather killed when a concrete block smashed through his windscreen call for improved safety measures
The family of a Shirebrook grandfather killed when a rock from a lorry smashed through his car windscreen have been praised for their determination which has now seen serious changes being promoted within the transport industry.
Today (Monday, October 4), an open letter to industry has been released, supported by a number of Police forces across the country, as well as DVSA, National Highways and Office of the Traffic Commissioner, calling on everyone involved in a vehicle carrying a load – be it the company, driver and loader – to ensure that every item being transported is secured appropriately.
It is an issue which has been raised repeatedly by the family of Steven Oscroft, who died when a block of concrete fell on to his car from a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.
The 60-year-old was taking his two grandchildren out strawberry picking in Ollerton when the incident happened in Netherfield Lane in Perlethorpe cum Budby.
He died instantly at the scene on July 7 last year when the concrete smashed through the windscreen of his Hyundai IX35, while his wife and two grandchildren who were also in the car were unharmed.
His widow Denise Oscroft and two daughters, Becky Marsh and Kelly Kirby, were left in a pure state of shock but as time went on, the shock turned to anger as they came to terms with the understanding that Mr Oscroft’s death could have been prevented had the concrete been better secured.
This was further confirmed in May, when an inquest determined that Mr Oscroft died as a result of a road traffic collision after a piece of concrete fell from an uncovered part of a lorry from Paul Wainwright Construction Services, of Hucknall.
Assistant Coroner for Nottinghamshire Gordon Clow also said he would be preparing a ‘preventing future deaths’ report and would be requiring Wainwrights to supply evidence that actions are being taken.
This outcome fuelled the family to seek serious changes within the industry in order to prevent anyone else experiencing the loss of a loved one in this way.
In a joint statement, Mr Oscroft's family, said: "Steve was killed in a totally preventable incident. Had the load in the tipper been adequately secured it would not have happened.
"We live every day knowing this, we could still have him here with us – we should still have him here with us.
“He was the centre of our family, he doted on each and every one of us and we miss him immensely.
"Nothing can bring Steve back, but we hope that his tragic death can somehow help raise awareness of the importance of securing your load and ensuring the same doesn’t happen to another family."
The open letter states: “Nobody goes to work to intentionally harm or kill someone, but the reality is that unless you make sure the loads you carry are safe you are putting yourself and other people at risk during your journey and when you come to unload.
“Any item capable of being thrown from or bouncing out of a vehicle needs to be secured. Even small items can kill or seriously injure someone if they come off a vehicle at speed.”