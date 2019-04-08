Fake lottery letters sent to Derbyshire residents

Officers have issued a warning after fake lottery letters were sent to Derbyshire residents.

The letter states that the recipient has won £825,000 by playing the International FIFA World Cup Online Lottery Program.

The fake letter

It claims the scheme was set up to change ‘lives of the millions of people’ - in reality it is actually a scam designed to steal victims’ cash.

Derbyshire police’s fraud assessment officer, DC Matthew Newell, said: “We have seen a small number of reports of this scam in the past week.

“Fortunately the people who have contacted us have not lost any money as a result of the scam. However, others who are more vulnerable or less able to spot these types of letters may not be so lucky.

“I would ask that people keep on the lookout for these letters but also make friends and relatives aware of this scam.

“If you have received a letter and passed on your details please contact us immediately on the 101 number. Please do not feel embarrassed that this has happened – we have specialist officers who will provide help and support to you.”

If you, or someone you know, has received a letter and is now in live contact with someone then you should call Derbyshire police on 101.

If you have received a letter, but not replied, then please report this to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040 or by visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk.