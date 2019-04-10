Failed Chesterfield learner driver got behind the wheel of his car - for the second time

Derbyshire Police have arrested a learner driver who got behind the wheel of his Fiat Punto and drove home after failing his test - for the second time.

The force's roads policing unit arrested the man for the same offence on March 15, having failed his test and drove back to his Chesterfield home unsupervised.

The incident in March.

Yesterday, April 9, he committed the same offence - and was tracked by police again.

The unit has seized his car.

A spokesman for the unit said: "Last month we took this Punto off the road as the driver drove it out the test centre after failing his driving test.

"He did exactly the same today. Recovered from near his home where he decided not to answer the door to us."

The incident on April 9.

