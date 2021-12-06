Everything we know as man arrested after ‘suspicious items’ found in north Derbyshire

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

“A cordon is in place and the explosive ordnance disposal team are on site.

A number of houses are currently being evacuated in Shakespeare Street.

“There are road closures currently in place at the junction of Rosewood Way, Shakespeare Street and Lawrence Avenue.

“There is also a closure in place between Lawrence Avenue at the junction with Masefield Avenue.