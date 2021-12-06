Everything we know as man arrested after ‘suspicious items’ found in north Derbyshire
Several homes have been evacuated in north Derbyshire after a number of ‘suspicious items’ were found during a warrant at an address.
Here’s everything we know so far:
Last updated: Monday, 06 December, 2021, 15:53
- Several homes evacuated after police find ‘suspicious items'
- Man arrested and in police custody
- Cordon remains in place and bomb squad on site
Video from the scene
Why has somebody been arrested?
The man was arrested on suspicion of making or preparing explosives with intent, according to Derbyshire police.
They added: “There is nothing to suggest there is a link to the incident in Derby, at this time.”
It comes after officers discovered more than a dozen ‘suspicious items’ while conducting a search in a residential property on King Alfred Street, in Derby, on Sunday morning.
A man was arrested on suspicion of making or possessing an explosive device, Derbyshire Police said.
More than 50 homes were evacuated and the bomb squad were scrambled.
The evacuees returned to their homes today (December 6).
What does the scene look like?
Our photographer Brian Eyre took this picture of police on Shakespeare Street earlier today...
What have police said?
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested and remains in police custody.
“A cordon is in place and the explosive ordnance disposal team are on site.
A number of houses are currently being evacuated in Shakespeare Street.
“There are road closures currently in place at the junction of Rosewood Way, Shakespeare Street and Lawrence Avenue.
“There is also a closure in place between Lawrence Avenue at the junction with Masefield Avenue.
“Residents are asked to stay away from the area and those evacuated will be contacted when it is safe to return to their homes.”
What happened?
Officers attended a house in Shakespeare Street, Holmewood, just after 9.25am on Monday (December 6).
Police have confirmed that a number of ‘suspicious items’ were found during a warrant at the address.