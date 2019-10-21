Enquiries continuing after man has substance thrown in his face in Derbyshire town

Police are continuing their enquiries after a man suffered minor injuries when a substance was thrown in his face in a Derbyshire town.

Officers were called to the incident on Bath Street, Ilkeston, at around 10.25am yesterday (Sunday).

The incident occurred on Sunday.

The man was treated by ambulance crews at the scene before being taken to hospital as a precaution.

READ MORE: Heartless fraudsters conned victims out of over £27,000 with four appalling scams

Police said that although the substance has not been identified the chemical makeup of the liquid has been analysed. The liquid has a PH level of between seven and eight. Pure water has a PH of seven while soap has a PH of between seven and ten.

Detective Sergeant Vanessa Burns, who is leading the investigation, said: “We understand that incidents such as this are worrying.

“However, I would like to reassure the people of Ilkeston that the two individuals were known to one another and this was not a random assault.

“Also, while we are not sure what the substance is at this time, its chemical makeup means that the effects are extremely mild.

“Our enquiries continue into the circumstances of the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact us on the 101 number with reference 390 of 20 October."

READ MORE: Chesterfield half marathon 2019 - in pictures