Elderly woman's bank card stolen while distracted by a man in a Chesterfield supermarket car park

Derbyshire Police are trying to trace the two men in the images in connection with an incident where an elderly woman had her bank card stolen while in the car park of a Chesterfield supermarket.

The woman, who is in her late 70s, had loaded some shopping into her car and was about to return her trolley when she was approached by a man.

Do you know these men?

He stopped her and asked her if she could write down directions to the hospital as he was feeling unwell.

The incident happened between around 2pm and 2.30pm on Thursday, August 22, and she reported the theft later that day after her bank alerted her to some unusual transactions.

A large amount of money had been spent on purchases using the card in stores at the Parkgate Retail Park in Rotherham.

A police spokesman said: "Our officers have now released pictures of two men who they believe may be able to help with their enquiries. Do you recognise them?

Do you know this man?

"If you think you can help please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote the reference number 19*446058 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Carl Davies, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Do you know this man?

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.