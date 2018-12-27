Elderly woman left seriously injured after Chesterfield collision

Police are appealing for information after a collision in Chesterfield which left a woman with serious injuries.

The collision, which involved a 76-year-old female pedestrian and a white Fiat Scudo van, occurred at the junction of Newbold Road and Dunston Road, Upper Newbold, at around 5.20pm on Tuesday December 18.

The woman was left with serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area - particularly drivers with dashcam footage.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Anyone with video is asked to download the footage to an external device and secure it for an officer to view."

Anyone with information should contact police, quoting the reference number 18000613405 and the name of the officer in the case PC Crooks, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.